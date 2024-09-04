GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 266,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,405,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $808.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 39.75%. GigaCloud Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $755,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,891,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,638,960.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,964 shares of company stock worth $14,444,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

