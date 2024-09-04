GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.
GitLab Stock Performance
GTLB stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,758,527.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
