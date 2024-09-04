GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,758,527.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.