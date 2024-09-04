GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

GitLab Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 78.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $222,591,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in GitLab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,242,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,918,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

