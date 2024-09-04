Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Trading Down 0.2%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 8,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

About Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

