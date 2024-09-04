Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stake Raised by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises 3.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

