Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,077 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

