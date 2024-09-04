Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4115 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

GPIQ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. 150,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,335. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

