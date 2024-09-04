Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Stock Price Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 7,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

