Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 415,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.64. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532,602 shares in the company, valued at $72,919,694.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 183,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,473 over the last ninety days. 52.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.