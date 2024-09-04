Gries Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $958,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,435 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $512,867,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,481,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,778,000 after buying an additional 3,981,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,714,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 67.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $4,261,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,146,293.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,146,293.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,759,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

