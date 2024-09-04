Gries Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.48. 576,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.10 and its 200-day moving average is $203.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

