Gries Financial LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gries Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,500. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

