Gries Financial LLC Sells 505 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 0.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 68.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 30.7% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.86. 784,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.21. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

