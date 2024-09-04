Gries Financial LLC Sells 637 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gries Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 0.8% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $700,291,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.06. The company had a trading volume of 155,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,322. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.85 and a 200 day moving average of $271.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

