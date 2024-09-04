Grin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $113,022.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $113,022.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,491.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.79 or 0.00545796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00113903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00300966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031452 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00077884 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.