Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.85. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 30,133 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 3.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.