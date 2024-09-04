Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.85. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 30,133 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.