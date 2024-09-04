Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GUG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 75,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $16.18.
