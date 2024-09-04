Guggenheim Raises Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target to $35.00

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

NASDAQ OS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. 491,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,597. Onestream has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

