Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 276,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $3,585,084. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.08. 118,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

