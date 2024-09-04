Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,750.00

Shares of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,750.00 and traded as high as $3,750.00. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares last traded at $3,750.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,750.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,750.00.
About Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards
Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018.
