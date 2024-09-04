Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Haynes International Price Performance
NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.74.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
