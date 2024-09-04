Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

