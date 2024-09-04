HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.65% from the company’s current price.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ETON opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
