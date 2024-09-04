HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.65% from the company’s current price.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

