Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Helloworld Travel Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.
About Helloworld Travel
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helloworld Travel
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AbbVie Stock Post Humira is Still an Attractive Stock to Hold
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- These 2 Sectors Could Provide Roadmap for the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.