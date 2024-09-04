Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. 276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
