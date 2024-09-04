Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. 276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

Get Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.