Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,662.81 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $138.99 million and $26,662.81 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00006594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.78680322 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $24,897.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

