Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10-8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.16 billion.
NYSE HPE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. 18,024,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,955,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
