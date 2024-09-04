Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-1.970 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. 18,024,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,955,458. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

