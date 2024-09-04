Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,636,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,976,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

