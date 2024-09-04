Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,176.84

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,176.84 ($15.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,207 ($15.87). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,191 ($15.66), with a volume of 692,252 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.78) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,235 ($16.24).

Hiscox Stock Down 0.3 %

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,198.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,178.90. The company has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.74, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,935.48%.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

