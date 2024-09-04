Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,176.84

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,176.84 ($15.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,207 ($15.87). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,191 ($15.66), with a volume of 692,252 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.78) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,235 ($16.24).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,935.48%.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
