Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28,655 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of CyberArk Software worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $48,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $2,741,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,213. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -437.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.14 and a 200 day moving average of $256.63. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $152.03 and a 12 month high of $293.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

