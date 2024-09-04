Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 86,913 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,913 shares during the quarter. Topgolf Callaway Brands makes up about 1.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $25,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,403,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,884,000 after buying an additional 1,845,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $10,467,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 281.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 763,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 563,279 shares during the last quarter. Bwcp LP grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,540,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 450,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 406.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 451,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 362,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 202,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

