Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after acquiring an additional 219,983 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,288,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 879,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 17.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 94,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,074. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $343,708.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,743,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,226,511.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

