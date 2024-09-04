Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,565 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.78. 30,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.09. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

