Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 589 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,249 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 401,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. 201,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

Get Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.