Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $951.58. The company had a trading volume of 233,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,413. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $904.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $895.06 and a 200-day moving average of $825.20.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,900 shares of company stock worth $788,605,032. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

