Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Atkore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $14,986,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Atkore by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 449,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ATKR traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,801. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. Atkore had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

