Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 21,022 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 52,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 101.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 375,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 61,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $158,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,355 shares of company stock worth $1,321,180. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

