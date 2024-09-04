holoride 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,037.59 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. holoride has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $5,037.59 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.96 or 0.04233532 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00037965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001938 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,767,620 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,767,620 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00205064 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,595.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

