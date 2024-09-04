Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $93.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. On average, analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 million, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson purchased 1,850 shares of Hooker Furnishings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $25,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,366.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

