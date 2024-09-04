Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.57-1.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

