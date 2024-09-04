Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion-$12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.1 billion.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

