Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.6% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $364.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

