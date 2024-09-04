Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Takes $62,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $662,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 97.0% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

