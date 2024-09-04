Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 554,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 778,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -347.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

