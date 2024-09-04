iExec RLC Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002598 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $109.06 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

