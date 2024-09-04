ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 102.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of IBRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 248,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,075. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

