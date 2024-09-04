Index Fund Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,572 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of DFEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,565. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

