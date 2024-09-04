Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $3.40 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $272.37. 731,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

