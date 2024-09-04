indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. indie Semiconductor accounts for 15.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.54% of indie Semiconductor worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,351 shares of company stock worth $1,892,205. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.