indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. indie Semiconductor accounts for 15.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.54% of indie Semiconductor worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,351 shares of company stock worth $1,892,205. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.