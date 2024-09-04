Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $16.98 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $99.28 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.98 or 0.00029715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,697,780 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

